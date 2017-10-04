Wednesday , 4 October 2017
Home / News / ORTOM SYMPATHIZES WITH LALONG OVER BROTHER’S DEATH 

ORTOM SYMPATHIZES WITH LALONG OVER BROTHER’S DEATH 

October 4, 2017 News 3 Views

By Terver Akase.
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom this afternoon at the Plateau State Government House, Jos, consoled Governor Simon Lalong over the death of his younger brother, Dr Wummen Bako.
Governor Ortom who described death as inevitable end, encouraged Governor Lalong to take solace in the fact that his brother lived a life worthy of emulation.
He sympathized with the Lalong family and the entire people of Plateau State, praying God to grant the soul of Dr Wummen Bako eternal rest.
The Governor also presented a condolence letter to Governor Lalong on behalf of the government and people of Benue State.
Governor Ortom told journalists shortly after the presentation that his visit was a demonstration of the cordial relationship existing between Benue and Plateau States.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Governor Wike inaugurates LOC for the 2018 African Wrestling Championship 

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved