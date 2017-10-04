ORTOM SYMPATHIZES WITH LALONG OVER BROTHER’S DEATH 

By Terver Akase.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom this afternoon at the Plateau State Government House, Jos, consoled Governor Simon Lalong over the death of his younger brother, Dr Wummen Bako.

Governor Ortom who described death as inevitable end, encouraged Governor Lalong to take solace in the fact that his brother lived a life worthy of emulation.

He sympathized with the Lalong family and the entire people of Plateau State, praying God to grant the soul of Dr Wummen Bako eternal rest.

The Governor also presented a condolence letter to Governor Lalong on behalf of the government and people of Benue State.

Governor Ortom told journalists shortly after the presentation that his visit was a demonstration of the cordial relationship existing between Benue and Plateau States.