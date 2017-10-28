Ortom Raises The Alarm Over Planned Attacks 

Warns against disobedience to anti-open grazing law

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has raised the alarm over an alleged plan by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore to launch fresh attacks on Benue State, calling on the security agencies to protect the people by immediately arresting the leaders of the group.

This came as the governor gave the final warning to livestock rearers and cattle rustlers, who were not ready to abide by the anti-open grazing law to leave the state on or before November 1, 2017 , saying he would do everything legitimate to enforce the new law.

The governor stated this while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday .The Miyeitti Allah Kautal Hore recently dragged the Benue State government to court over the enactment of the anti-open grazing law.

The association had, a few days after Ortom assented to the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment bill, threatened to challenge the law in court, claiming that the Fulanis were the first settlers of Benue valley and as such original owners of the state…

Me; Fulanis were the original owners if Benue? No wonder the Agatus used to call them their brothers. You see ya life? Lol.