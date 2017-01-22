Sunday , 22 January 2017
Home / News / ORTOM LEADS ECONOMIC DELEGATION TO SOUTH AFRICA

ORTOM LEADS ECONOMIC DELEGATION TO SOUTH AFRICA

January 22, 2017 News 4 Views

Governor Samuel Ortom today morning left the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja as head of an economic delegation to Cape Town, South Africa.
During the trip which is on the invitation of AidTrade Foundation, Governor Ortom and the delegation will participate in bilateral discussions on agriculture, mining, aquaculture, education and other aspects of the economy.
Those accompanying him include the Chairman, State Economic Team and Education Commissioner, Professor Dennis Ityavyar, Chairman, Benue State House of Assembly Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr James Gbande, Commissioner for Finance, Mr David Olofu and Commissiner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr James Anbua among others.
The Governor and his delegation are expected back on 29th January, 2017.

Signed:

Tahav Agerzua
Special Adviser, Media and ICT

January 21, 2017.

 

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Police Arrest Female Suspect Who Cleans Expiry Date On Food Products

Police have arrested a suspect in Abia State allegedly involved in repackaging of expired food …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2013 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved