ORTOM LEADS ECONOMIC DELEGATION TO SOUTH AFRICA

Governor Samuel Ortom today morning left the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja as head of an economic delegation to Cape Town, South Africa.

During the trip which is on the invitation of AidTrade Foundation, Governor Ortom and the delegation will participate in bilateral discussions on agriculture, mining, aquaculture, education and other aspects of the economy.

Those accompanying him include the Chairman, State Economic Team and Education Commissioner, Professor Dennis Ityavyar, Chairman, Benue State House of Assembly Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr James Gbande, Commissioner for Finance, Mr David Olofu and Commissiner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Mr James Anbua among others.

The Governor and his delegation are expected back on 29th January, 2017.

Signed:

Tahav Agerzua

Special Adviser, Media and ICT

January 21, 2017.