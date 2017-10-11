Operation Python Dance II: Army Arrest 42 Suspects For Armed Robbery, Cultism

Few weeks after the launch of the military exercise code-named Operation Python Dance II in the South Eastern part of the country, the military has announced the arrest of 42 suspected criminals in Imo State.

The suspects were said to have been arrested for various crime ranging from armed robbery to kidnapping to cultism among others.

While handling over the suspects to the Police in Imo, the commander 34 Artillery Brigade Obinze, Brigadier General Hamza Bature said the officers and men of the command are poised to flush out criminal elements in the zone and make the it a haven for citizens of the state.

The Commissioner of Police Imo State, Mr Chris Ezike, who received the suspects commended the army in the state for their contributions to fighting crime in the state. He promised that the suspects will be prosecuted accordingly.

Various weapons including six pump action weapons, 18 locally made weapons, two motorcycles, fake dollars and bullet cartridges were among items recovered from the suspects.