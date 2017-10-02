Operation Crocodile Smile II : Army Allays Fears, Calls For Cooperation

The Nigeria Army has allayed fears, calling for cooperation among residents of the Niger Delta states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers following the deployment of his men in that region.

The army spokesperson, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu in a release on Monday said the deployment is in line with the Nigerian Army training directive for the year 2017.

“The operation by the 6 division Nigerian Army Port Harcourt aims at training troops on the importance of equipment maintenance, handling of internally displaced persons and captured or surrendered hostile elements in line with international best practices.

“The exercise codenamed Crocodile Smile 2 also targets the provision of free medical services to residents, distribution of educational materials to schools and conduct of sanitation exercises with the area of focus.”

He said this year’s operation Crocodile Smile II which will be conducted from October 7-28, 2017 within the entire Niger Delta region is intended to practice troops on admin, operational, logistics as well as Civil-Military Cooperation aspects in a military operation

“It will also avail troops the opportunity to sharpen their combat skills in the conduct of land-based as well as joint riverine operations.

“The exercise will also aim at imparting to the troops the importance of equipment maintenance, reconnaissance, inter-service and inter-agency cooperation, effective application of the Nigerian Army Code of Conduct as well as strict adherence to Rules of Engagement (ROE), proffer handling of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), captured or surrendered hostile elements in line with international best practices.”

He, therefore, calls for understanding and cooperation during the period of the exercise and beyond, allaying the fears of the general public as they will witness increased movements of troops and equipment during the period