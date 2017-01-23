ONLINE SMEAR MERCENARY OVERSTRECHING BRIEF

It is becoming increasingly clear that Aare Abiodun Oluwarotimi, the online mercenary writer, hired to prosecute a campaign of calumny against the Samuel Ortom administration in desperation is overstretching his brief to include organizations and individuals.

This is most unfortunate.

His most recent outing is targeted against Zenith Bank and one of its staff.

Governor Ortom does not use any bank or its staff to shortchange workers of the state.

Our office countered the fabrication from the hireling when he wrote that the salary figures from the bank indicated that money was being stolen from the wage bill.

While we did not confirm that the published documents and their source were genuine, we pointed out that several government agencies including the Benue State University, the State Universal Basic Education Board, pensions, Lobi Stars and several others were not on the Zenith Bank platform and that transactions with that bank did not reflect the entire wage bill of the state.

Mr. Oluwarotimi who was sacked by Leadership newspaper accepted the dirty brief to use all forms of falsehood, fabrications, mischief and forgeries from his in law and mentor to earn a living and continues with his assignment.

At no time did Governor Ortom hold any meeting with staff of Zenith Bank to discuss any leakage of documents.

He also did not request the bank to sack or sanction any staff over the matter.

Members of the public are urged to disregard the publication as another false smear piece.

Tahav Agerzua,

Special Adviser, Media and ICT.