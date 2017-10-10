One Dead, 19 Rescued As Boat Capsizes In Lagos

The Lagos State government has confirmed the death of one person in a boat accident which occurred at the Oworonshoki end of Third Mainland Bridge area of the state.

Managing Director of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday in a statement, said 19 persons were also rescued by the agency.

The passenger boat was said to be travelling from Ikorodu to CMS when it capsized at about 9:30am in Oworonshoki after hitting a submerged object.

Emmanuel, however, said the rescued persons have already been taken to Ebute Ero Jetty from where they were transferred to the hospital while further investigation into the cause of the accident was ongoing.

“A passenger boat named SEALINK with 20 passengers and two crew onboard coming from Ikorodu to CMS ran over a submerged wooden boat close to Third Mainland Bridge. 19 passengers were carried to safety to Ebute Ero Jetty,” he said.

“The LASWA emergency response team recovered a female body (identified as a police officer attached to Zone Two police station) and handed over the corpse to the Marine Police. Her husband is an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).