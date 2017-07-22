On Ngilari’s Discharge & Acquittance…Again, We Are Vindicated – PDP

The Former Governor of Adamawa State, H.E. Hon. James Bala Ngilari was discharged and acquitted by the Appeal Court in Yola on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. This development has once again, affirmed our earlier position that the Anti-Corruption War of this failed administration of the APC is a vendetta targeted at former PDP leaders and members and other perceived enemies of the Government.

2. Hon. Ngilari is one amongst many other innocent PDP members and other Nigerians that were wrongly accused of corruption by the APC Government that have been vindicated in recent times. These innocent men and women have been harassed, intimidated and subjected to harrowing legal prosecution simply to score cheap political points and cow the opposition into silence. Nigerians will recall the Case of the Former Minister for Niger Delta Affairs and the PDP Agent in the 2015 Presidential Election, Elder Godsday Orubebe, who was wrongly accused of fraud to the tune of N1.97 Billion. He was later discharged and acquitted by Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of the FCT High Court on April 4, 2017.

3. Nigerians may also recall the Gestapo and Commando-style arrest and detention of some Justices of the Supreme Court by the DSS on account of various allegations of bribery and corruption. Some of these Judges ’till date have not been charged to Court for the alleged offences while Justice Ademola, his Wife and Barr. Joe Agi, SAN were all discharged and acquitted by another FCT High Court on April 5, 2017.

4. Nigerians and members of the International Community are still waiting for the Report of the Presidential Committee headed by the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo investigating the PINE allegation involving the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. David Babachir Lawal and the Cash Recovered at Osborne Road, Ikoyi Lagos. The Committee was set-up on April 19, 2017 to submit its report within 14 days; maybe it will be submitted tomorrow.

5. It is clear that the APC led Administration is hell-bent on hounding and grounding opposition by intimidating perceived enemies to cover up for its failures and maladministration. Indeed, the ‘APC Anti-Corruption War’ is a disaster and the Government itself is a complete failure: clueless, visionless and directionless.

6. We congratulate the former Governor of Adamawa State, Hon. Bala Ngilari for his Victory at the Appeal Court. We urge him and all our teeming members and supporters nationwide to remain steadfast with the PDP as we work to salvage the Country from the clutches of the APC marauders.

God bless the PDP! God bless Nigeria!!

Signed:

Prince Dayo Adeyeye

National Publicity Secretary, PDP