ON ALEX EKWUEME’S DEATH

I am saddened by the news of Alex Ekwueme’s death. He was relentlessly noble and dignified, an eminently gentle and admirable soul. I would be surprised if any of us would not miss him.
However, I am even more sad that he died abroad.
How long must we suffer the indignity of even our best leaders – recall Maitama Sule – being flown abroad to die as if there are not enough grounds in our country on which they can give up their precious ghosts?
Ikeogu Oke
