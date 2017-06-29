OMUMA MOURNS;

The burial ceremony of the late. Hon. Commissioner for Special duties Hon. Barr. Monday Onyezonwu and his beloved wife Mrs. Ijeoma Onyezonwu is scheduled to hold on Friday 30th May, 2017.

A statement released by the family indicates that there will be a Valedictory Court Session in his honor at the Rivers State High Court Portharcourt by 9am. After which a motorcade enroute Military Hospital, Aba Road PH all the way to Eleme junction through Owaza after Imo Gate ( River) to Umuokewe in Eberi OMUMA LGA Rivers state.

Service of songs and interment shall be by the Church of Anglican Communion, Etche Deanery at his compound in Umuokewe in Eberi Omuma LGA.

We appreciate you love and condolences shown to the bereaved family and the entire Omuma LGA, while we look forward to seeing you bid the deceased final farewell, we pray that their soul rest in perfect peace.

It is well with us.