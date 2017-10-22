OMINOUS SIGNS OF 2019

Nobody Has Monopoly of Violence, Mbatiav Youths Warn Sponsors of Attack on Bem Melladu

Over 200 angry youths from Mbatiav yesterday paid a solidarity visit to former acting Secretary to the State Govt Dr Bem Melladu in his Makurdi residence and handed out a warning to sponsors of his attack at Akpagher.

The youth observed that the attack took place exactly one week after some political leaders called together some youths in Gboko and gave them 2.5 million naira to share. They noted that all the youths who attacked the former SSG were part of that meeting.

They said the youths who carried out the attack were well known and did it openly and brazenly because of the people behind them but warned that they are watching keenly how the issue would be handled by the relevant authorities and security agencies.

Dr Melladu advised them not to take laws into their hands as the case is under investigation.