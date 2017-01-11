Okowa Mourns Ex-Niger State Governor, Abdulkadir Kure

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has commiserated with the family, the Government and people of Niger state over the death of former Governor Abdulkadir Kure, who died on Sunday in a German hospital.

The Governor expressed sadness at the news of the death of the distinguished politician and two-term Governor, who ruled the state between 1999-2007.

Governor Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu in Asaba on Sunday said “the sudden demise of Kure is a big blow to the family and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Niger State, noting that the late former Governor was a staunch PDP Chieftain whose contributions to the growth of the party in Niger State will remain memorable for a long time.

“The late Abdulkadir Kure, a distinguished administrator and statesman, will be remembered for redefining the place of service and patriotism in Nigeria’s development.

“He will be sorely missed by all and sundry whose lives he affected in many ways. I therefore urge all who mourn the demise of the late former Governor Abdulkadir Kure to take solace in the fact that his was a life of integrity and great accomplishments.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Delta State, I mourn with the family of the late Engr. Abdulkadir Kure, the government and people of Niger State, and the PDP nationwide on the demise of the former governor.”

Okowa prayed God to grant Kure’s immediate family, his political associates, the strength to bear the irreparable loss, pointing out that his achievements in different areas of national life will always be remembered.