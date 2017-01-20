Okowa Calls For Improved Legal Service Delivery

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa has called for improved legal service delivery to decongest the courts.

The Governor made the call in Asaba during the swearing-in ceremony of Justice Vincent Ofesi as a Judge of the Delta State High Court.

According to the governor, there was the need for improved legal service delivery “In accordance with our democratic principles and the rule of law,”.

Governor Okowa who congratulated Justice Ofesi on his appointment, observed that “The National Judicial Council (NJC) has found Hon. Justice Vincent Ofesi suitable for appointment as a Judge.

He represented one of our finest materials on the Bench and is coming to this position with wide and varying experience for the benefit of our State and citizens.”

“I expect you (Justice Ofesi) to do what is required by dedicating your services to uplifting the image of the judiciary in our state and the nation, through your discipline and high level of integrity,”.

Governor Okowa further stated, “This assignment requires deep knowledge, wisdom, commitment and fairness and I sincerely hope you will strive to make the State, nation and your family, proud by your actions on the Bench.”

Responding, Justice Ofesi, while thanking those who contributed to the success of the event, assured the government and people of Delta State of his commitment to discharging his functions without fear or favour and to the best of his abilities.

The ceremony was attended by members of the State Executive Council, the Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshal Umukoro, President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Stella Oghene, judges and family members of Justice Ofesi.