Oke, wife and others in EFCC net for questioning.

Terhemen Abua.

The dilemma surrounding the Osborne Towers loot recovery has led to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC inviting the sacked Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency NIA, Ayo Oke, his wife Folasade, to the anti-graft zonal office in Lagos over the $43m, N23m and £27, 000 (N 13 bn) found in the apartment.

An operative in the commission said on conditions of anonymity that in furtherance of it’s investigative activities to unravel the circumstances surrounding the $43.45m cash recovered by the operatives of the EFCC in Lagos sometime in April 2017, we have invited a former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayodele Oke and his wife, Folashade.

The EFCC had in April invited Folashade but she failed to show up because President Muhammadu Buhari had set up a committee to investigate the matter.

However,following the sack of her husband and the statement by the Presidency that the EFCC was free to continue its investigation, the anti – graft agency sent out letters of invitation to the couple and some officials of the NIA. Others who are expected to report to the anti – graft agency include a bureau de change operator, Sulah Petroleum and Gas Limited and some officials of the NIA.

The EFCC in an interim report stated that Folashade paid $1.658 m to acquire flat 7B at the Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, where the money was seized. She was also said to have made a cash paymof $1.658m for the purchase of the flat between August 25 and September 3, 2015, in the name of a company, Chobe Ventures Limited.

According to the EFCC, “The very act of making cash payment of $1.6m without going through any financial institution by Mrs. Folashade Oke for the acquisition of Flat 7B, Osborne Towers is a criminal act punishable by the Money Laundering (Prohibition ) Amendment Act. I refer My Lord to sections 1 (a ), 16( d) and 16 (2 )(b) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition ) Amendment Act” .