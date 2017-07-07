Obiano woos Anambra Entrepreneurs.

By James Eze

“Indeed, the enterprise we have gathered here today to inaugurate is a clear demonstration of our people’s well-known drive for excellence and our capacity to change our environment for the better.

Ndi Anambra have proven this over and again in so many distant places that everyone is convinced that we have what it takes to change our story. But the only people that we have left to convince are ourselves…we need to convince ourselves that the enterprising excellence we have demonstrated in other places can sink roots in our own home.

Indeed, it is important to prove that the soil of Anambra State is receptive to progress, to prosperity and to human advancement. That is why it is very fulfilling to see that our brother Stanley Uzochukwu has joined the growing line of Ndi Anambra that have heeded the call to put our dear state on the map of rapidly developing states in Nigeria.

Stanley, I must thank you for this. I must also thank all our brothers and sisters who have taken advantage of the conducive environment we have created in the past three years to invest in our beloved state. For those who have yet to consider the attractive benefits of investing at home, we are waiting for you. We are ready to help you. Anambra is ready for you!”

Governor Willie Obiano, inaugurating Stanel Oil Multi-purpose Facility in Awka on Friday.