OBIANO STORMS POLICE HQ, RESTATES ZERO TOLERANCE FOR CRIME

By Kingsley Ezekwelu

The most security conscious Governor in Nigeria -Chief Willie Obiano has said that Anambra state under his watch has zero tolerance for every form of crime and criminality.

The governor stated this at the State Police Headquarters, Awka when he received officers of the Mobile Police Unit 27(MOPOL 27)who just returned from training at Katsina State.

Gov Obiano used the opportunity to hold a private meeting with the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Garba Umar at the command headquarters.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, the Governor said his commitment towards fighting crime remains total, and noted that his administration would continue to support the Police and other security agencies to sustain the onslaught against criminals in the State.

According to him, the state has no space for any kind of criminals be they armed robbers, kidnappers, fraudsters, cultists or drug peddlers.

He advised the trainees to bring the experience they gathered at the training to bear on their performances in their various places of assignment, assuring them that their welfare remains a priority for him.