Obiano Debunks Rumors Of Arms Importation In Anambra

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has denied rumours of the arrival of a trailer load of arms from the north to Osakwe Street, Nwanyi Imo junction, Otolo Nnewi, on Sunday.



Governor Obiano debunked the rumours while addressing thousands of people at the Basilica of St. Andrews Anglican Church, Onitsha, for the 50th birthday anniversary of the Bishop on the Niger, right Reverend Owen Nwokolo.

Obiano stated that as soon as he heard the rumours he ordered a team comprising of 100 men of the joint security service to invade Otolo.

He went ahead to reassure residents that security was a priority of his administration.

“Please help dispel this unwarranted rumour that arms and ammunition have landed in the Hausa community in Nnewi and they are about to start operation, it is bloody falsehood please. I want to reassure you that under my watch now and in the next five years, security will remain the topmost in my agenda. You must sleep with your two eyes closed.”

The Governor also highlighted the outcome of the crucial meeting of the south-east political and religious leaders held with the acting president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.allaying fears of any form of insecurity and tasked all on verbal restraints on inflammatory speeches that would threaten national unity.

He, therefore, allayed the fears of any form of insecurity and asked residents to avoid inflammatory speeches that would threaten national unity.

“I will use this opportunity to let you know the effort of the acting president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to stabilise this country after the unfortunate comment by the Arewa Youths.

“For that segment of discussion, the takeaway is, everybody calm your people down. We want to reassure you that is what the acting president is saying, we want to assure that you are safe anywhere you live in Nigeria and that the threat is useless. That was why he chose church leaders in the meeting so they can communicate to the people.”

Other guests present included the former Aviation Minister, Mr Osita Chidoka, the Former Minister of Power, Professor Chinedu Nebo, and the former Central Bank Governor, Professor Charles Soludo.

Also as part of the event, a book entitled, ‘Parenting in the Old Testament: Contemporary Pattern, Challenges, and Solutions for Nigerians,” was launched.

The guests, who commended the book also spoke on the responsibilities of parents in bringing up of their children as their attitude subsequently accounts for what happens in the larger society.