Oba Of Benin Seeks EU Support On Cultural Renaissance

The Palace of the Oba of Benin said it will partner with the European Union to promote cultural renaissance and tourism in Edo State.

by Counterflix

This was part of the outcomes of a meeting between Oba Ewuare II and the EU Ambassador and Head of Delegation to Nigeria, Michel Arrion when he visited the monarch at his palace in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The Monarch appealed to the Ambassador to help in reducing the difficulty associated with assessing EU fund.

He also sought the EU’s support in agro-allied industries which he said would help provide jobs for youths in the state and reduce illegal migration.

On his part, Ambassador Arrion said they would partner with the Benin Kingdom in the areas of farming, job creation, health, electricity and water.

He added that the EU grant would take care of the social sector while its loan would be used to improve agriculture and electricity in about 10 states including Edo.