NUC Approval of College of Medicine for Rivers State University:

Rivers Lawmakers have been vindicated – Farah Dagogo Chairman of the Rivers State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo, said recent happenings in the educational sector have justified the renaming of the state pioneer University by Lawmakers of the State Assembly.

He made this known following the National Universities Commission, NUC, approval of College of Medicine for the Rivers State University, as well as the non-delisting of courses in the institution as being suffered by several Universities across the Country in the last few months.

Recalled that Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo had spearheaded the renaming of the then Rivers State University of Science and Technology to Rivers State University to avoid a potential sledge hammer from the Federal Government that had given a directive to Universities in the country to stick to their core areas of mandate or risk de-accreditation.

Also, was his argument that the institution would be better off with a change in nomenclature as it will make the University all encompassing and free of restrictions as exemplified with the NUC’s approval for College of Medicine.

” The news of the approval of College of Medicine by the NUC for our own Rivers State University is a most welcome one. For the very few still questioning the rationale behind the change in nomenclature, I believe this development will give some form of clarity.

” The reality is that, Rivers University would not have gotten the nod if that change in name was not effected as the Federal Government directive on ‘ focusing on core areas of mandate ‘ would have come into play and thus served as a spanner in the works.

” Further juggle it with the fact, that unlike what is being witnessed in other universities where anxiety reigns supreme between students and lecturers as a result of courses being delisted, the legislative backing the Rivers State House of Assembly gave the Rivers State University has rather been a plus as it has not only spared the University huge embarrassment but also the state and all those connected to it.

” As we celebrate this feat, it is only logical that the Rivers State House of Assembly also gets its fair share of applaud, ” he added.