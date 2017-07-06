No single federal presence in South–East -Okorocha

Imo State Governor and the Chairman, All Progressives Peoples (APC) Governors Forum, Rochas Okorocha in an interactive session with members of State House Press Corps, noted that the neglect of the youths was responsible for the agitation in the South -East. According to him, the youths are frustrated and are using agitation to vent their anger.

He also accuses Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose of deliberately heating up the polity with his allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari was on life support.

What is your reaction to recent happenings in the polity?

As you are aware we are passing through a very difficult time in our nation and we have a lot of challenges – political, economical, social, and cultural and what have you. I want to advise that this is what many great nations of the world have passed through before getting to their point of greatness and Nigeria will not be an exemption. We must see this time as a trying period for Nigeria and by the grace of God we shall overcome. So this is the time to preach love, this is the time to love one another, this is the time to embrace one another, this is the time to preach peace especially in more of the things that unite us as a people and talk not at all about the things that will divide us.

And this called to question the recent statement created to Governor Fayose over the health of Mr. President. I want to advise that Fayose statement should not be regarded, it is baseless and there is no substance for that information. What he said is not right, it is uncalled for and that is simply heating up the polity.

In our culture and tradition we do not play politics with peoples’ lives and anybody can be sick, anybody can be in the hospital and so making such categorical statement which is unfounded that Mr. President is on life support, is to the best of my knowledge a statement of hate. That is a cheap talk and Nigerians should not regard it. What we should do right now is to pray for Mr. President and wish him well.

I do not know if Fayose is speaking from the point of view of being the chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum or he is speaking as a person or as a governor. I do not understand but whatever it is, people must disregard the statement.

Fayose also called for the President’s resignation. What’s your reaction?

Well, I have just said that even the speculation he is making is wrong, it is unfounded. And if anybody is to speak about the President’s health, Fayose does not have the qualifications to speak for the nation on whether Mr. President should resign or stay. It is not in our culture, it is not in our tradition. We sympathize with those who go through pains of ill-health, at that time we don’t wish them death, we wish them well. And Mr. President’s office is properly taken care of by Mr. Acting President of Nigeria until Mr. President comes back home and continues his work and concludes his term. But to say he should resign is cheap talk and does not make sense in anyway.

People say Mr. President is being treated with tax payers’ money and that demands accountability and full disclosure of his health issues to Nigerians. Don’t you believe that is necessary?

Well, let me say to you that if there is an announcement that President Buhari today lacks money to treat himself abroad, believe me more than 20 million Nigerians will contribute for that purpose. So this is neither here nor there. You must understand what he represents and who he is.

President Buhari naturally does not lack funds, he has never own funds himself but people supports him if the need be, he lives for the people he does not live for himself. Buhari must be seen as a great Nigerian who has made utmost sacrifice in many ramifications. You can see that from his family, you can see that from his children. He is not a man of wealth neither does he discusses it. Anytime he needs money I’m sure millions of Nigerians will contribute even if it is one, one kobo. So it is neither here nor there to talk about using national resources. He is the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and we must honour our President, it is the office, not just because of him, the office belongs to all of us.

It is very funny when people try to bring down the office of the President thinking that they are bringing down Buhari. There are two different issues here: there is presidency and there is the person of Buhari but when it has to do with Nigeria’s presidency it concerns all of us. And we will take it out on any nation that insults our President but we can forgive anybody that insults Muhammadu Buhari as an individual but the Presidency of Nigeria is sacred and we must protect it. That is the alter ego of the nation and we must protect it and that is what great people and great nation do.

Part of the concerns about the President’s health is the fact that some of the functions he is supposed to carry out like the swearing in of ministers have been left hanging. What is your response to these issues and how will your party address them?

Like I said before there is absolutely no vacuum. You have an acting President who assumes all the powers of Mr. President. So I do not know if there are reasons why Mr. Acting President has not acted on that. But he has the full powers of the President. The Acting President can take any decision today and it will be binding on the nation because he is the acting President, he is not the Vice President anymore. He sits in place of Mr. President and performs all the constitutional duties of Mr. President. But if he is taking his times for obvious reasons that are understandable, because as acting President you want to make sure things are in their rightful places before you take any decision. There is no approval by acting President that was rejected by anybody. He summons meetings, and gives directives. He has enough powers for him to execute governmental functions.

What do you make of the recent consultations by Acting President Osinbajo over the eviction threats by Arewa youths and the secession threat by IPOB?

Well, we have all agreed that Nigeria remains a united and indissoluble country. But we must never take this unity of Nigeria for granted. We are better off as a bigger nation, we are better off as one nation. We are going through problems but these problems are not insurmountable. We cannot afford to divide ourselves now; it will be an ill wind that will blow no one any good