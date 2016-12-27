No, I’m not an atheist, I was raised Jewish” Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg says

By Sewe Ishola,

Responding to comments on his Christmas and Hanukkah post on Facebook yesterday, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg stated that rather than earlier thought, he was not an atheist but was in fact raised in a Jewish manner.

Zuckerberg had posted: “Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah from Priscilla, Max, Beast and me!

Seeing the moments of joy and family shared on Facebook today is one of my favorite things about our community.

I hope you’re surrounded by friends and loved ones, and that you have a chance to reflect on all the meaningful things in your life. May the light of your friendships continue to brighten your life and our entire world.”

See the following comments and his personal and sometimes, sarcastic responses