NNPC OIL SEARCH IN BENUE EXCITES ORTOM 

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State today expressed excitement over the decision of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to pursue the mandate of oil search in Benue Trough given by President Mohammadu Buhari.

The expression of joy came when the Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru, personally led management and technical team of the corporation to the Benue People’s House, Makurdi to intimate him of their decision to immediately commence activities that might gain Benue the status of an oil producing state.

The governor who noted that the project if successfully carried out would enhanced the economic fortune of the State and create employment opportunities for Benue youths also revealed that with the implementation of the anti open grazing law, it was expected that the people of Benue would embark in all season farming activities which would further help the state to move away from the shackles of poverty and underdevelopment.

He pledged the state government support of any kind to enable the corporation undertake it’s mandate successfully and immediately set up a committee headed by the state Deputy Governor, Engr Benson Abounu to work with the visitors team for a smooth take off of the exercise.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and GMD, NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, stated that they were in the state to carry out President Muhammadu Buhari’s mandate given to the NNPC.

“Our visit to Benue state today is not unconnected with the directive given to us by President Mohammadu Buhari, that NNPC must resume oil exploration activities in some of the Nation’s inland basins which include the Chad Basin and the Benue Trough.

“Additionally, this visit is intended to explore and update you on the NNPC biofuel project in Agasha, Guma local government .” Baru intimated.

The NNPC boss also said that already, the corporation has commissioned Environmental Baseline Studies to assess all aspects of the natural environment to determine how best to carry out the operations without harm to the people, the ecosystem and the environment, soliciting the support of stakeholders to the success of the project.

On the Biofuel project, Baru disclosed that the benefits included; one million direct and indirect jobs to be created, sugarcane Feedstock plantation: 20,000 hectares, Cane Mill and Raw/Refined Sugar Plant: 126,00tons/year, Fuel – Ethanol Processing Plant: 84million Litres/year.

Others were Bagasse Cogeneration Power Plant: 64 MW, Carbon Dioxide Recovery and Bottling Plant: 2,000 tons/year as well as Animal Feed: 63,00 tons/year.