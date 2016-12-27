Tuesday , 27 December 2016
Home / News / NNPC Adopts Strategies To Enhancre Productivity

NNPC Adopts Strategies To Enhancre Productivity

December 27, 2016 News 2 Views

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has adopted strategies to ensure operational profitability through the renegotiation of all existing contracts.

A statement issued by the corporation disclosed that the contract renegotiation has in gains of between 5% and 30% discounts so far.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, expressed delight in the completion of negotiations with NNPC JV partners, towards the resolution of cash call funding challenges through payments of arrears owed the partners.

Dr. Baru explained that the feat was achieved by developing a clear payment plan as well as the pursuit of an alternative funding strategy.
He noted that arrears of up to December 2015 have been fully reconciled, with repayments plan also agreed upon.

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

#SouthernKaduna: Wade into wanton killings, group charges Buhari, NASS #

President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2013 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved