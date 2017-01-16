Nnamdi Kanu, All Pro-Biafra Detainees’ll be Released this 2017, Says Prophet Nwoko

A self-styled prophet of God based in Enugu, Prophet Anthony Nwoko, has prophesied the release of Nnamdi Kanu and all the Igbos detained across the country on account of pro-Biafra activism in this 2017.

Nwoko also said that Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari will not die in office as purportedly prophesied by some people who he described as fake prophets, saying that they not of God.

Acording this gospel preacher who claimed that there’s ‘glory of God in the east’, “Some said President Buhari will die but I am telling the world that President Buhari will not die as that prophecy is not from God Almighty, Buhari will see the rebirth of Biafra from Nigeria”.

Speaking Tuesday in declaration of his New Year prophetic message titled: ‘2017 a year of liberation for Biafra’ Nwoko said that 2017 is a golden jubilee of Biafra spiritual battle in Nigeria, adding that the storm is over.

He called on Ndigbo to wake-up from their slumber and take the glory of Biafra being brought to them by the light of the nation in the East.

Prophet Nwoko who is neither married nor has children said Biafra as a nation will show the light, but warned the Igbos not to deride the plan of God for them in this period of realisation as that will bring more hardship on them. He stressed that there is going to be the return of Igbo glory adding, “Ndigbo has run the race; and only those who have run the race well

will be crowned.

“So in 2017 God will lift Igbo nation above other nations; 2017 is a year all the Igbo detainees across the 36 states of Nigeria on account of agitation for Biafra will be released”.

While describing the masquerade in trial of Nnamdi Nkanu as the kind of wickedness in Nigeria, Nwoko said Aso Rock is full of demonic forces and that President Buhari will not change Nigeria from its corruption status and confusion unless “my people (Biafra) is let go, otherwise the land will continue in crisis” Prophet Nwoko admonished Igbos complaining on the issue of Biafra, that God is using Biafra as his project to save the world of injustice, hatred, genocidal tendencies.

He noted that light and darkness cannot work together saying, “There is hatred and jealousy for Ndigbo because of their God giving talent”. Reacting to the Obasanjo’s call for Ndigbo to develop their land, Nwoko said it as a deceitful call and described him as one of the

haters of Igbo race.

Advising Igbos to wake-up and take their position as number one in the country, he insisted that “the South-West and North know that you have a great mission and role to play and the world is waiting for you to take up the glory and bring salvation to the world”. Nwoko warned that God’s wrath will ravage Nigeria if killings across Nigeria are not stopped immediately. He accused President Buhari of using “the military, herdsmen to kill people from the north-to-east and from east-to-west; everywhere is full of blood and God is not happy”.

“So many abominable things are happing in Nigeria since President Buhari took over power”, he concluded.