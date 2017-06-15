NJC BREWS CRISIS AS IT SLAMS UNMERITED PUNISHMENT ON JUSTCE ADOLPHUS ENEBELI OF RIVERS STATE HIGH COURT

Sometimes in 2016, I had approached the Rivers state High Court to seek interpretation on the relevant laws with respect to the conduct of a then Legislator-Elect Victoria Nyeche whom I alleged wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of Nigeria using the letterhead of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

In the said case I had raised the issue of impersonation and gross misconduct by the said Victoria Nyeche had although was not a member of the House of Assembly, and although the Court of Appeal (Tribunal) had ordered that she be sworn in following her victory as at the general elections as adjudged by the Court, she had put to private use the documents of the House of Assembly when she had not been sworn in by the Rivers state House of Assembly.

In my action, I prayed the Court to restrain the House of Assembly whom I joined as a co-defendant in the Suit from swearing her in pending the determination of the substantive suit and the Court did grant the interim injunction accordingly.

The first defendant (respondent) Victoria Nyeche in protestation to the decision of the Court presided over by My Lord Justice Adolphus Enebeli, caused a petition to be written to the National Judicial Council (NJC) against the presiding Judge demanding all manners of actions against the judge who was entitled to immunity on his lawful acts and in his administrative functions in Court. The petitioner had believed that the judge was compromised owing to the order of court which did not favour her although she had a right of Appeal which she failed to explore.

Incidentally, the case had been dispensed of before this NJC decision and the judgment of the Court was in favour of Victoria Nyeche who has long been sworn in by the Rivers state House of Assembly in compliance with the final judgment and the case is now history.

Curiously, the NJC recently entertained the petition and slammed a three years wicked and suspicious punishment on the very revered, erudite and incorruptible Justice Adolphus Enebeli with such abominable conditions that should he be found wanting again within the period of the punishment he will be unlicensed for life and stripped of his robe and gown. Such arrogance and witch-hunt.

The further concern here is that the NJC is perceived to have acted arbitrarily and without cause. I understand that the Lawyer to Victoria Nyeche, Barr. Aham Ekejelam SAN generously and graciously represented Justice Adolphus Enebeli at the NJC seating on this issue and made representations to the effect that Justice Adolphus Enebeli was innocent of all allegations raised in the petition. He argued that the judge entertained the matter lawfully and expeditiously without any form of bias and the judgment was even against the plaintiff Livingstone Wechie and in favour of his own client who unfortunately had petitioned the NJC. He further demanded that Justice Adolphus Enebeli be absolved of any punishment. Curiously however, the NJC went ahead to declare its obviously predetermined decision aimed at destroying the innocent judge possibly to satisfy and excite some political forces.

This decision of the NJC is slammed unjustly even when the said petitioner on record Victoria Nyeche did not appear before it to defend her petition, a thing that may as well indicate that the petition was a frivolous and that of an interloper born out of bad faith and mischief.

NJC has acted unexpectedly and very political to the extent that there is a plot to destroy a finest judge in our judiciary. There were strong indications that the NJC fell for the pressures from Rotimi Amaechi who is believed to have held vigils at the NJC insisting that this decision by the NJC must be effected as part of the vindictiveness agenda.

Unfortunately, it is the same NJC that had replied my petition last year against the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa whom I had complained against and all queries issued by NJC to her upon my petition were forwarded and copied to me yet up till date the matter has gone into their vested interest vault because of the powers that be.

This conduct of the NJC must be challenged and condemned as it will obviously send strikes of unwarranted fears and notes of intimidation on judges who may be hoodwinked from doing justice without fear or favour. The public and stakeholders must take steps now to resist this new trend by the NJC and save this innocent judge.

Above all, the NJC should be prevailed upon to rescind and reverse this unmerited decision punishing the innocent Justice Adolphus Enebeli unjustly in the interest of justice and confidence in the justice system in this society.

Livingstone Wechie.