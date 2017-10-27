Friday , 27 October 2017
Home / News / Nigerian Soldiers Forcefully Disperse Peaceful Protestors in Ogoni

Nigerian Soldiers Forcefully Disperse Peaceful Protestors in Ogoni

October 27, 2017 News 56 Views

Nigerian soldiers have forcefully dispersed about 5000 peaceful protestors in Ogoni this morning. Reports reaching us indicate that some of the protestors were brutalized and injured.
Spokesman for the protestors, A. Maabana said they were protesting against the forceful entry into Ogoni by Shell without consultations with The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP).
Maabana said the protestors carried green leaves calling on Shell to leave Ogoni when they were intercepted by a large number of Nigerian soldiers who beat them up forcing them to disperse for their safety.
At the time of filing this report, Maabana says the protestors were increasing in number and have regrouped around Nonwa in Tai Local Government Area and will go on with the protest against Shell.
Fegalo Nsuke
Publicity Secretary
The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People(MOSOP)
Port Harcourt
October 26, 2017
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Police disrupt PANDEF meeting in Port Harcourt

 Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force Thursday took over the Hotel Presidential, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, venue …

8 comments

  1. Ezekiel Fubara
    Ezekiel Fubara
    October 27, 2017 at 6:47 am

    Nigerians are already used to inhuman treatment so let’s enjoy one Nigeria

    Reply
  2. Salesmann Kio Pius
    Salesmann Kio Pius
    October 27, 2017 at 7:15 am

    Peaceful protest in Nigeria is now a crime. Democracy is at work!

    Reply
  3. Tony Nnorom
    Tony Nnorom
    October 27, 2017 at 7:25 am

    It will reach every tribe and zone I thought they clapped for soldiers when they were killing people in Ania state

    Reply
  4. Ejike Marcus
    Ejike Marcus
    October 27, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Nigeria unite is negotiable….. Biafra is a solution to all human degradable treatment, let’s south south and South East unite and fight for the future of our born and unborn children propaganda against ourselves can not solve our problem rather it will pave a way for Hausa Fulani to manipulate us but this time around the youth of Biafra have taken the destiny in their hand ,no retreat no surrender.

    Reply
  5. Ada Onwualu
    Ada Onwualu
    October 27, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Idle civilian soldiers

    Reply
  6. Ekene Udensi
    Ekene Udensi
    October 27, 2017 at 8:15 am

    APC is a poisonous failed govt…. But, Yoruba’s should enjoy part of dia democratic dividend under APC Buhari… Hahahahahaha..

    Reply
  7. Kingsley Istanbul Vam
    Kingsley Istanbul Vam
    October 27, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Lol wy cry slaves

    Reply
  8. Daniel Lazarus
    Daniel Lazarus
    October 27, 2017 at 9:31 am

    why won’t them disperse boko haram????. south/south, south/east and middle belts are totally mad God punish them all. you are always against each other in the name of regions, mean while the herdsmen government is killing us with terrorist so called armies and herdsmen.
    you are fools and if you don’t stop your foolishness and unite to restore Biafra, I am praying for thunder to strike all of you. because Muslims are united even outside Nigeria, remember Kwankoso built a school in Niger republic, were by everyone knows that 59% of the Boko haram boys are from there. and what have a Christians governor done to another Christians country????.
    God please answer my prayers so that thunder will strike on everyone of us.
    I am Daniel Lazarus from Tafawa Balewa L G A Bauchi state.
    #FreeBiafra

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved