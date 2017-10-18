Wednesday , 18 October 2017
Home / News / Nigerian Army To Vaccinate Chris Finebone  Against Memory Loss. …By Victoria Mieadonye Jumbo

Nigerian Army To Vaccinate Chris Finebone  Against Memory Loss. …By Victoria Mieadonye Jumbo

October 18, 2017 News 0 Views

Just yesterday Mr. Chris Finebone was jubilating with the killer SARS officer; Akin Fakorede when he appeared on Rythm FM to say Gov. Wike can’t call for the sack of Akin Fakorede, because Wike doesn’t pay him salary.

This evening I heard Chris Finebone calling for the sack of Hon. Emma Okah; the Commissioner for Information in Rivers state.
Mr. Chris Finebone should take advantage of the Nigerian Army’s healthcare programme to be vaccinated against amnesia (memory loss).
Chris should be reminded (in the voice of Akin Fakorede) that neither himself nor Buhari can sack Emma Okah, because they don’t also pay him salary. 😂😂😂😂😂😂
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

RSG DID NOT AUTHORISE THE MILITARY TO INOCULATE SCHOOL CHILDREN

The Rivers State Government says it did not authorise the Nigeria Army or indeed any …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved