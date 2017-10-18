Nigerian Army To Vaccinate Chris Finebone  Against Memory Loss. …By Victoria Mieadonye Jumbo

This evening I heard Chris Finebone calling for the sack of Hon. Emma Okah; the Commissioner for Information in Rivers state.

Mr. Chris Finebone should take advantage of the Nigerian Army’s healthcare programme to be vaccinated against amnesia (memory loss).

Chris should be reminded (in the voice of Akin Fakorede) that neither himself nor Buhari can sack Emma Okah, because they don’t also pay him salary.

Just yesterday Mr. Chris Finebone was jubilating with the killer SARS officer; Akin Fakorede when he appeared on Rythm FM to say Gov. Wike can’t call for the sack of Akin Fakorede, because Wike doesn’t pay him salary.