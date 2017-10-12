Nigerian Army Miscalculated on the Medical Outreach

By Ahaoma Kanu

The Nigeria Army initiating a medical outreach at a time they finished the Python Dance exercise that left many people dead shows they usually brainstorm over bottles of beer and pepper soup. They should have known that the trust people in the South-East have in them is at an all time low. You cannot keep killing your citizens and expect them to welcome you with open arms.

The govt cannot tell me that they are not aware of a message spreading across the social media advising parents not to allow their children to be part of any medical outreach. Of course how could they know when even President Buhari is not aware the State House Clinic does not have syringes. We have an alien disease in the form of Monkey Pox spreading across Seven states and not even Lai Mohammed or the National Orientation Agency deemed it fit to start public awareness to Nigerians.

All of a sudden, the army troops out, without properly communicating to the public, and wants to do medical outreach. The Nigeria Army mumu never do. If they gave half the publicity they gave to their Python Dance exercise of lawful killing to their medical intervention they will not have caused the nuisance they did today.