Nigerian Army Arrests Suspected Killers Of Brig. Gen. Okeyim

Six suspected killers of the slain commandant of Command Secondary School, Apata Ibadan, Col. Anthony Ekor Okeyim, have been arrested by officers of the 2 Division, Nigeria Army Odogbo, Ibadan.

The suspects were handed over to the Police for further prosecution.

Addressing journalists at the premises of the 2 Division of the Nigeria Army shortly before parading the suspect, the Deputy Director of Public Relations, 2 Division, Col. Timothy Antigha, said that the six suspects played different active roles in the murder of Late Col. Okeyim.

He disclosed that the coroner’s inquest revealed that Colonel Okeyim died as a result of rise in intracranial pressure from intracranial hemorrhage caused by fracture of the skull.

The ages of the men range between 20 and 38, according to the Army they all confessed to their various roles in the murder of Col. Okeyim.

The Director of Public Relations of the Division, Commander 2 Division Provost Group, Col. Abdulahi Ibrahim said the suspects belong to notorious cult groups and have been operating together for long.

One of the suspect, a former student of Command secondary school Apata and the youngest member of the gang on whom the slain Colonel’s phone was found, claimed he was only called to switch off the generating set after the man had been killed by four of his gang members.

The two suspects who claimed to be operating a Bureau De Change along Sango in Ibadan, said they followed the members of the gang to the school where the late Colonel was murdered.

Other members of the gang include Taiwo Adeniyi, Ewere Andrew, Ephraim Obi and Udobata Onusa.

The late Col. Anthony Ekor Okeyim was the Commandant of the Command Secondary School, Apata Ibadan.