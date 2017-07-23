NGIGE LEADS APC, GUBER ASPIRANTS ON CONDOLENCE VISIT TO OBIANO

*as Obiano charges parties, politicians to remain civil, peaceful during campaigns

By Kingsley Ezekwelu

The Governor of Anambra state Chief Willie Obiano (Akpokuedike Global) has urged governorship aspirants in the state across the various political parties to imbibe the spirit of brotherliness and play according to the rules in the interest of peace and good neighbourliness.

The governor dropped this word of advice when he received a delegation from the All Progressives Congress, APC who paid him a condolence over the death of his dear mother in his country home, Aguleri in Anambra East Council Area of the state.

He noted that it was imperative that politicians learn to place the interest of the state and her citizens above any other considerations, urged them to eschew rancor and bickering in their campaigns and ensure that they are objective in their criticisms, because after the election, the State must continue to forge ahead.

Gov Obiano reiterated his resolve to leave Anambra after the completion of his eight-year tenure, better than he met it, adding that the State under his watch, has witnessed significant transformation across the various sectors while job and wealth opportunities have been created for the people in unquantifiable rations.

While thanking the APC members for commiserating with him, the governor prayed God to repay them for whatever they put in supporting the success of the event.

Earlier in his condolence remarks, former governor of the state, Senator Chris Ngige who led the delegation, explained that the visit was to show the governor that they share in his grief, urging him and his siblings to sustain the virtues of their mother.

Also, Senator Andy Uba prayed God to grant the soul of late Mrs Christiana eternal repose, acknowledging that having lived up to the ripe age of 90, she has achieved so much especially as it has to do with charity and benevolence.

Others who joined the APC delegation were APC aspirants including Johnbosco Onunkwo, Mr Barth Nwibe, among other State officials of the party.