New year message: Let us continue to pray for Nigeria – Farah Dagogo

The Lawmaker representing Degema Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo, has urged Nigerians not to lose faith in their country.

The lawmaker made this known in his New Year message.

While acknowledging the bevy of challenges plaguing the country, Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo called for concerted efforts and prayers for God’s divine intervention to stem the tide, in such a manner where their will be succour, geared specifically to meet and cater for the yearnings and aspirations of all.

Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo commended the Governor of Rivers State, Chief ( Barr) Nyesom Wike for being a beacon of hope and the pivotal roles he has played in providing good governance.

He described the provisions of over 70 percent allocation for Capital Expenditure in the Rivers State 2017 budget as a suggestive notion that the Rivers State Government, as led by Governor Wike, is determined to develop all facets of the state’s economy.

He futher assured his constituents that with the distraction of electoral litigations defeated,he is determined, with the guidance of God and support of his constituents, to provide them with qualitative and most robust representation.

” While I wish all of us a happy and beginning of a prosperous New Year, it is incumbent that we all appreciate God for seeing us through 2016 as well as guiding our path in the years before.

” Also, it is undeniably that we are facing a most trying period as a nation, it still does not mean that we should give up hope.

” With prayers and concerted efforts, we shall overcome. We should not give up hope on our country. At least with the performances of Rivers State Governor, Chief ( Barr.) Nyesom Wike, their is a monumental hope that something good can come out of Nigeria.

” A pointer is the 2017 Rivers State budget, where over 70 percent is earmarked for Capital Expenditure. Rivers State has never had such budgetary provision before. This is the first time and that has also fuelled my belief that all is not lost for Nigeria.

” To the people of Degema who insisted that I should be their voice at the state Assembly, I will by the infinite Grace of God not let them down.

” Just as they stood by me during those trying periods of my elections and subsequent electoral litigations, I pledge to repay that faith and overwhelming support with an enduring qualitative, robust and an all encompassing representation, ” Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo further posited.