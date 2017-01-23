NDDC Set To Complete Bayelsa-Rivers Link Road

A critical road linking nine communities between Rivers and Bayelsa states is set to be ready for use before end of the year (2017).

The road runs between Otuasega in Ogbia Local Council Area of Bayelsa State through Obedum and Emelego in Abua-Odual Council of Rivers State.

It is a zone for plantain, banana, cassava, snails and other agricultural produce.

The nine communities are said to be heavily involved in farming and needs the critical road to access urban markets in the two states.

For now, to access the link road, travellers will need to get to the city and access the East-West Road before getting to the other parts of that section.

The new Executive Director of projects of the reconstituted Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Samuel Adjogbe, who disclosed the news observed that the regional road was very important because it would help the people of the area to evacuate their agricultural produce to the cities for sale.

He said residents of the nine communities along the route were predominantly farmers who were daily confronted with the challenges of conveying their farm produce to urban areas.

The NDDC assured the residents that the 23.5-kilometre road and bridges linking the two sister states would definitely be completed this year.

Mr Adjogbe gave the assurance when he led a team of directors and engineers to inspect the regional road as part of the Commission’s drive to complete all on-going projects in the Niger Delta.

He underlined the economic benefits of the road to the region and reaffirmed the commitment of the NDDC management led by the managing director, Nsima Ekere, to completing all ongoing projects in the Niger Delta in the shortest possible time.

The engineer explained that “inadequate funding was a major challenge slowing down work on the road. Funding has been a drawback but we are determined to find ways of addressing the challenge. We will find funds to complete the road so that we can get the full value of the regional project.

“I am not happy that the road is taking longer than anticipated to complete. I can’t say that I am satisfied with the status of the road at this point. I will be satisfied only when the project is completed and handed over to the benefitting communities”.