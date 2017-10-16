NAWOJ: the Mess and the Maggot

By Dupe O-Osinkolu, JP (Mama Labour)

“I am now compelled to say some things here as my life is now being threatened. The Nawoj housing scheme dollar account with UBA was unilaterally evacuated by Ifeyinwa Omowole. Ifeyinwa, Tosin Odusola and Ladi Bala are the signatories but Ify and Tosin are the ones operating the account.$227000 was unilaterally withdrawn by Ifeyinwa . As the desk officer, I had people monitoring the account. As soon as I got information that the account was tampered with, I made sure I got the account statement printed. I petitioned NUJ National Secretariat and went to Lagos NUJ Congress to alert people, they invented many stories to counter me and swayed people to their side. I kept on making noise and they ganged up against me calling me whistle-blower. Then they opened the Access Bank account for the same housing scheme, Ifeyinwa Omowole and Deji Elumoye are signatories. Former Nawoj treasurer who is involved in this, and who lost her position to a new treasurer, Ify Obi at the last Nawoj National election in Benin, was made Ex-Officio, Special duties by Ifeyinwa Omowole, so she continues signing cheques with Ifeyinwa. I have given photocopies of the documents to some of our elders and editors. Even if they come after me, everything is in the open. It has gone beyond me. Details are no longer hidden. Let people come on board and give explanations please!