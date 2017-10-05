Navy uncovers hotel where fuel is siphoned in Lagos

Thursday , 5 October 2017
October 5, 2017

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy (NN) attached to the Operation Awatseyesterday busted a Lagos hotel where Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) is siphoned from the pipeline of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
The operatives also arrested eight suspects including a Police Inspector at the premises of Glonik Hotel at 31, Social Club Road, Abule Egba.
Those arrested were Inspector Lukeman Rabiu of the Lagos Police Command X-Squad Unit, receptionist Gladys Daniel, waitress Rachael Oludara, housekeeper, Adegoke Adetunji, tanker driver, Waliu Teller, Oluwaseun Oguntoyin, Victor Vincent, 19 and Bobola Kuti, 28.
Inspector Rabiu allegedly had N1.4 million, a laptop and other valuables in his car.  Sources said some police officers were already lobbying for Inspector Rabiu’s release.
