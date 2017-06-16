MY SOLEMN DECLARATION

Friday , 16 June 2017
June 16, 2017

My name is Russell Idatoru Bluejack. I come from Peterside, Bonny, Rivers State in Biafra Land. Yes, I am Ijaw by tribe, but I am a core Biafran by CONSCIOUSNESS.

My consciousness is a product of enlightenment. Liberating and transformative education has made me imbibe the Igbo concept of NWANNE. My real brothers are those in the East. Yes, I am in touch with and will continue to be with them.

I wholeheartedly submit my fealty to Prince Nnamdi Kanu and the IPOB under his able administration. My love for the Igbo people can only soar higher like a bird. I am more Biafran and Igbo than Niger Deltan. I owe nobody apology for my natural affinity for my Igbo family.

I support every other struggle, but I am wholly involved in the agitation for Biafra Republic. I will continue to preach unity of our sister regions, but whether we unite or not I believe dwelling amongst my Igbo family is where I belong. I wish I could take the Oath of Allegiance twice. I so wish to be administered the Oath a second time. All hail Biafra!

God bless Mazi Nnamdi Kanu
God bless Biafra! I say NO to restructuring and a loud YES to SECESSION. Biafra, we hail thee.
God bless IPOB

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

