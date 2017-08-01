MY CONFRONTATION WITH OBASANJO

~FAYOSE

“When I was to return to PDP, Segun Oni was already the PDP Governor of Ekiti.

The next time I saw Obasanjo was in Osogbo when there was a thanksgiving service for Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

I got there and met General Ibrahim Babangida, Alao Akala and a host of sitting governors. I remember Kenny Martins was also there. As I entered, Obasanjo sat at the extreme right and Babangida sat at the extreme left.

Then I started greeting people from the center towards the direction of Obasanjo. Then Governor Alao Akala of Oyo State told me, ‘can’t you see Baba sitting at the other side? And I said, ‘which Baba? Which one? He said ‘Obasanjo’

Before I could say anything, Obasanjo said ‘Ah, he cannot see me. You know he is a bastard’. Then I got really angry and faced Obasanjo and told him, ‘Baba, you are the bastard! You are the bastard and the father of all the bastards’. I said in Yorubaland and in Nigeria, tell me another family called Obasanjo. I told him, ‘You will find a Fayose in Ekiti, Akure, Ilesha, Kogi. Where is another Obasanjo in Nigeria? I challenge you to show me where there is another, which shows you are a real bastard’.

General Babangida was shocked. If you had dropped cotton ball at that moment, you would have heard a sound. There was pin drop silence. I was really angry and I told him he was not going to leave where he sat. Oyinlola came and started begging me. I told him that Obasanjo was a former President and I was a former Governor that it would end up in two fighting.

People had to plead with me to allow Obasanjo leave the venue peacefully. I remember very well that afterwards, IBB came to me and shook my hands and said ‘young man, I have not met a brave man like you’.

You know Obasanjo lies a lot. He likes to present himself as the only leading light in Yorubaland. He does not see anything good in any other person apart from himself. That is why it was so difficult for him to give Awolowo his due and also acknowledge Abiola for the hero he was while he was in power between 1999 and 2007.”

Culled from The Interview Magazine, Issue 18, July 2017, pages 19-20 by Adedoyin Banjo-Adeniyi.

-Bola Agboola