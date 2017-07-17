Murray, Hingis Win Wimbledon Mixed Doubles

Monday , 17 July 2017
July 17, 2017

Wimbledon top seeds Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis of Switzerland have beaten Finland’s Henri Kontinen and Briton Heather Watson 6-4 6-4 in the mixed doubles title.

The British and Swiss pairing, both former title winners at Wimbledon, crucially broke Briton’s Watson and Finn Kontinen in the seventh game of the match en-route taking the first set.

The victory gave the 36-year-old Hingis her sixth Wimbledon title – comprising one singles crown, three doubles and two mixed doubles.

The match brought the curtain down on an action-packed fortnight at sw19.

