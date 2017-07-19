MR. ROTIMI AMAECHI’S DESPERATE ENDGAME

By Barr. Solomon Bob

The recent uptick in opposition tv appearances on Gbenga Aruleba’s Focus Nigeria platform has the putrid imprimatur of Mr. Rotimi Amaechi all over. For those who might not know, Aruleba was Amaechi’s unofficial media advisor during his underwhelming governorship, he had his hand on many things including the administration’s typically wasteful signature tv program called ‘Giant Strides’.

Mr. Amaechi is an amoral political jester, an accursed reprobate and stranger to the truth who is totally lacking in honor and integrity. A veritable psychopath who was promoted out of his depth and made governor by a pernicious and unconstitutional Supreme Court judgment even when he never contested election to the office for which he lacked the mental capacity to function. He has lived every inch up to his billing and his unearned political star is deservedly kissing the dust after years of primitive stealing, unexampled waste and shocking expropriation of River’s resources to distant lands for selfish causes. No self-respecting Rivers man or woman can have anything to do with Mr. Amaechi and it speaks volumes about Nigeria’s seriousness as a country that an individual of such cerebral and moral vacuity holds office as minister.

Unfortunately, this is the man for whom one incipient lawyer known as Livingstone Wechie has sacrificed his name and career to become the latest instrument in a series of choreographed hatchet jobs.

Mr. Wechie apparently took Shakespeare’s advice in Othello inversely and will discover that he has, by his own hands, made himself poorer indeed by robbing himself of his name’s worth for a mere slice of Mr. Amaechi’s humongous stolen wealth.