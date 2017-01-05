MR. DAMBAZAU AND THE SOUTHERN KADUNA KILLINGS

By Nnamdi Okosieme

So, after keeping quiet as Fulani herdsmen murdered the people of Southern Kaduna, the best our Interior Minister, Abdulrahman Dambazau can say after he finally found his voice from wherever he lost it to misadventure, is to accuse Nigerians of trying to make the killings a tribal/religious issue?

No single line of the unfortunate statement consoles the families of the dead or censures the killers. No, the culprits are Nigerians concerned about the mayhem, which he, as Minister of Interior, is charged by law to prevent from happening or failing that, curtail its spread.

Well, why should I be surprised? Should we really be surprised? Is this not the same guy who didn’t feel any qualms having a full grown man-somebody’s husband and father, wipe his shoes in public? Does he really care?

It seems to me that to get the attention of men like Dambazau, his principal at the Villa and a few other senior administration officials, you’d have to be a cow or cattle. Notice the ease with which the Police and the Army-yes, the army that’s supposed to be dealing the Boko Haram the deathblow, are chasing and apprehending cattle rustlers. How many of these killer herdsmen have been apprehended since they turned Agatu, Nimbo and Southern Kaduna into rivulets of blood? Haven’t they (Lai Mohammed, El-Rufai, etc) blamed foreigners for the killings?

Well, this little piece is to let Mr. Dambazau know that I, and I presume, millions other sensible Nigerians, will not succumb to his blackmail. People have been killed and maimed and it is his job to ensure that the killers are brought to justice. He should do his job!