More rot in police exposed: State govs lobby for Commissioners of Police 

…Emirs, Ministers, Senators influence postings — Crime Fighter boss …State govs lobby for Commissioners of Police …Corruption soars, officers lose morale …Buhari should save Nigeria from doom

Though not a Police officer, she personifies the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, more than even the personnel. With over 30 years of associating with the institution, it could be safe to humorously say that she is more Police than the Police.

Just the way Police officers often say during an altercation with civilians: “Oga you can’t teach me my job,” she can unequivocally teach a policeman key things about policing. Aisha Tosan This is no extreme exaggeration, as it truly mirrors her capacity in an institution she loves dearly even without being a personnel. Aisha Tosan’s knowledge of both the fundamental and pedestrian aspects of policing is such that could rival that of men, who had occupied the highest echelon of the force. Even the late Professor Jean-Paul Brodeur, son of a Canadian policeman, and author of The Policing Web, who became a global authority with his theories in crime, would marvel at her understanding of modern policing.