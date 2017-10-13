More Bodies Recovered From Kaduna Boat Mishap

The bodies of the five missing students who drowned in the Kaduna River on Wednesday have been recovered.

The officials of the Kaduna State Emergency management Agency recovered the bodies with the support of the local divers.

The bodies have been deposited at the Saint Gerald Catholic Hospital in Kaduna.

Five Students from a private secondary school were on Wednesday declared missing after a boat capsized in a river in Kaduna state, North West Nigeria.

The students were reported to have slipped from an old barge and plunged into the water while on an excursion at a waterworks facility at the Kaduna River in the state capital.

The Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, Ezekiel Baba-Karik who confirmed the incident to Channels TV, also disclosed that four other students were rescued and taken to Barau Dikko Teaching hospital in the state capital.