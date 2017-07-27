Money for hand

By Fred Philip

It is getting crystal clear that Mr Livingstone Wechie the sole administrator of Wechie Platform Livingstone is now a hireling of the Abuja coven. His rantings against the Rivers State Government defies logic. He alludes to a secret budget which exists only in his wishful delusions. When he swore an affidavit to support his anti corruption drive against the Chief Priest before he was given the mouth watering offer of becoming an apsotle of negative change why didn’t he raise the budget issue? Was he expecting the Rivers State Government to play balls just like they compromised him? Was his motive borne out of material reward order than an altruistic fight against graft? Mr Livingstone Wechie should clear the air on his rather controversial recantations before assuming his new well renumerated job as a hatchet man for the conclave of negative change. Rivers people should not be surprised his new employers know him better, flash back memory lane, the Chief Priest himself accused the new employee of questionable criminal past resulting to a change of name and identity on live radio.We would also like a clarification on that allegation or has the chief priest equally recanted and apologized for his previous allegations against Mr Livingstone?