Mob ‘sets two banks ablaze’ after policeman ‘killed three trailer drivers

A mob has reportedly set ablaze buildings of two banks – Sterling and Diamond – located in Apapa, Lagos, after a policeman attached to one of the banks allegedly shot dead three trailer drivers.

An eyewitness, Omega Male, confirmed the incident which happened on Wednesday via his Twitter handle.

The unidentified policeman was said to have objected to the parking of a trailer in front of the bank, after which a brawl ensued between him and the driver.

He reportedly shot the driver dead while two other drivers who tried to intervene were also said to have been killed by the policeman.

Angered by the incident, the mob, most of which were said to be the driver’s colleagues, set the bank on fire and the nearby Sterling Bank building.

Sarumi Ridwon, another Twitter user, also tweeted the development.

Another eyewitness told PM news that other banks in the area, especially those on Warehouse Road, have closed down for business to avoid any attack from the mob.

Security operatives, including anti-riot policemen, have been deployed to