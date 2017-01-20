MMM Nigeria begins payment

Finally, MMM Nigeria, the most popular ponzi scheme in the country, has started paying outstanding mavro (money) to participants of the scheme.

Kolade Ogunwande, a participant, who manages a number of accounts, told TheCable on Friday that N17,000 was paid into one of the accounts he handles for a friend.

“One of the accounts I manage for a friend finally got paid. She invested N20,000 on November 10, 2016, and her money has appreciated to N35,000,” he said.

“When MMM resumed last week, she said I should withdraw all the money for her, which I requested for immediately. She was paired the day after.

“The two people she was paired with had to pay N17,000 and N18,000 to make up the N35,000, but only one person has paid.”

He shared evidence of payment with TheCable.