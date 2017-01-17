MMM freeze ‘still intact’ 72 hours after comeback

MMM Nigeria returned on Friday morning, 24 hours ahead of its scheduled date, but 72 hours later, its freeze on accounts is still intact, TheCable can report.

After its return on Friday, some MMM participants who spoke with TheCable said that although they were able to request for their money, had not been paid as the system still seems to be on a freeze.

Kolade Ogunwande, who said he put in N100,000 in November 2016, and referred two other people to the scheme, said his money had appreciated to N214,000 as of Friday, so he immediately request for it.

“They have not paid me anything, but they said we should be wait patiently to be matched with participants willing to invest in MMM. I have no choice than to be optimistic,” he told TheCable.

Lara Makanjuola, who also invested N100,000 in the scheme, said she was expecting N186,000, but she had not been able to request for her money.

She said anytime she requested to get help, the website said “mavros are not available for withdrawal”.

“I was supposed to collect my money two days to when accounts got frozen, but the person I was matched with didn’t pay