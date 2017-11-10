Military officers in prison for stealing pension funds.

Terhemen Abua.

Two military officers and their collaborators have been remanded in prison custody on the order of a High Court in Abuja for allegedly stealing military pension funds to the tune of N339million.

Wing Commander Ishaka Yakubu and Lieutenant Commander Akinbamidele Odunsi were alleged to have worked in concert with two bank officials, Adidemi Aderemi Kolade and Violet Ofoegbunam to collect monies meant for payment of death benefits to deceased army officers, which they converted to personal use.

The duo were arraigned on a six-count charge of conspiracy and stealing of pension funds.

One of the counts read: “That you, Wing Commander Ishaka Yakubu ‘m’ while serving as a cashier with the Military Pension Board, Lieutenant Commander Akinbamidele Odunsi ‘m’ being an Assistant Director, computer, while serving with the Military Pension Board, Mrs Abidemi Aderemi Kolade ‘f’ being a relationship manager while serving with United Bank for Africa Plc, Kuforudua branch, Abuja and Violet Ofoegbunam ‘f’ being a branch manager while serving with UBA Plc, Kuforodua branch, Abuja, on or about February, 2016 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, while being entrusted with dominion over money belonging to the Nigeria Military Pension Board dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of N339.374 million only which was withdrawn from the Military Pension Board’s account with pretence that the said sum represented payments to the supposed next of kin to deceased Nigerian as death benefit; that the said monies were paid and withdrawn in tranches and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 97 of the Penal Code Cap 532 LFN (Abuja) 1990″ .

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, which dragged them before Justice D. Z. Senchi said their action breached Section 315 of the Penal Code Act Cap 532 LFN (Abuja) 1990, and punishable under the same Act.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge. In view of their plea, counsel to the EFCC, Steve Odiase, asked the court to fix a date for hearing and to remand the accused persons in custody pending trial.

credit: The Sun