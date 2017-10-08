Military Begins Operation Crocodile II In Rivers

The Operation 6 Division of the Nigerian Army has begun Operation Crocodile Smile II in Niger Delta, holding multi-agency confidence building patrol in Rivers State.

The exercise according to the military is to combat the menace of kidnapping, armed robbery and other criminalities in the region.

Alongside the operation, the military held a multi-agency confidence building patrol bringing together the Army, Police, DSS, Civil Defence, Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) officials at its headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The operation involves the movement of troops and trucks through some major streets in the city.

According to the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Major General Enobong Udoh, the exercise is aimed at reassuring the public of the army and other sister services and security agencies to work together and eliminate crimes within the society.

He said the operation is aimed at maintaining peace and tranquility in the region and not a show of force or brutality.

“We are gathered here for a confidence-building patrol not a show of force. The soldier is not the enemy of the police, the police is not the enemy of the Civil Defence. We are all brothers working for the same goal.