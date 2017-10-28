MECHANICS ASKED TO VACATE CIVIC CENTRE PREMISES 

Saturday , 28 October 2017
The Rivers State Commissioner for Sports Hon. Boma Iyaye has given the mechanics, traders and artisans operating  along the Bernard Carr entrance  of the Alfred Diete Spiff Civic Centre to vacate the premises latest 6:pm Sunday being the 29th of October, 2017.
The Hon Commissioner gave this directive when he went on an inspection of the facility. Hon Iyaye noticed that the business of these people  around Civic Centre does not only deface the place but also make it look run down despite  the huge amount the state Government has spent to make the facility  up to date.
This ultimatum was given to the Chairman  of the Mechanics operating around the premises  Mr. Omoniyi Adeniji who promised that come Sunday they would vacate the area.
Mr Sunday Nwaka who is the director Stadia authority Was asked to follow up on this directive and make sure they vacate the place.
