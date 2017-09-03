Monday , 4 September 2017
Mark donates 5 trailer loads of relief materials to Benue flood victims

September 3, 2017

Former Senate President and the 2019, Presidential hopeful Chief Sen. David Mark, has donated over 5 Trailer loads of relief materials to the victims of the flood ravaging communities in Benue state.

Senator Mark, who commiserated with the submerged communities on the lost of lives and other valuables, called on the State Governor to waste no time in rehabilitating the affected people, as there is always fund set aside for such natural disaster.

The Idoma born political mahogany, sympathized with the state and called on the Federal government to increase it’s intervention mechanism, as the state do not plan for this. The PDP chieftain however directed that the relief material be distributed accordingly as there should be no room for diversion.

40 comments

  2. Nwosu Henry
    Nwosu Henry
    September 3, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    The mark of confidence.

    Reply
  3. Wilson Gift
    Wilson Gift
    September 3, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Correct man

    Reply
  4. Sani Tanko
    Sani Tanko
    September 3, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Part of the loot

    Reply
  5. Christopher Philip
    Christopher Philip
    September 3, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Kudos to DMark

    Reply
  6. Abraham Usman
    Abraham Usman
    September 3, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Thanks Sir, good work

    Reply
  7. Sulaiman Salisu Danasabe
    Sulaiman Salisu Danasabe
    September 3, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    16 years bags of rice 😂

    Reply
  8. Sunny Iboroma
    Sunny Iboroma
    September 3, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Good

    Reply
  9. Richard Oluwatobi Onyebuchi
    Richard Oluwatobi Onyebuchi
    September 3, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    I pray they don’t steal it the way they do still IDPs relieve materials

    Reply
  10. Ben Karson Kar
    Ben Karson Kar
    September 3, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    my president 2019

    Reply
  11. Samson Ologbon
    Samson Ologbon
    September 3, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    cos his been endorse for to President 2019!!!!

    Reply
  12. Uche Gabriel Edeh
    Uche Gabriel Edeh
    September 3, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Campaigning already

    Reply
  13. Gabriel Adigwu
    Gabriel Adigwu
    September 3, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Is good to help,more blessing, those that have should do the sametihing,

    Reply
  15. Danju Musa
    Danju Musa
    September 3, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    That is what we’re talking about may God bless you sir and make you strong in the present of your enemies for feeding the poor when they are in need, that is right that is what they call putting your money where your mouth is

    Reply
  16. Row Row
    Row Row
    September 3, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    More powers to your elbow.

    Reply
  17. Ogechukwu Christian
    Ogechukwu Christian
    September 3, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    Politicians should stop all these pretence and face the reality. When they were not affected by the flood, he didn’t thought of sending five trailers loaded with relief materials but now there is damages he felt to do the needful in exchange of the poor masses franchise in the future.

    Reply
  18. Akwa Richard
    Akwa Richard
    September 3, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    If Mark donate this, is it not better than …

    Reply
  19. Yan
    Yan'dakan Dass
    September 3, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    I don’t think if this will make a headlines.

    Reply
  21. Ruyi Ril
    Ruyi Ril
    September 3, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Just 5 trailers for your loot, one day you will vomit all.

    Reply
  22. Owolabi Oluwatobi
    Owolabi Oluwatobi
    September 3, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    He should do more than that after all he as been representing beneu south more than ten years and he as been senate president since 2007 till 2015. He have to give back to his people.

    Reply
  23. Yahaya Terab Kosso
    Yahaya Terab Kosso
    September 3, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    Good news

    Reply
  24. Alkali Dogo
    Alkali Dogo
    September 3, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    This what my poor fellow masses could not understand, that money belongs to you for the past 15 years serving under PDP.

    Reply
  25. Oduh Elizabeth Ihotu
    Oduh Elizabeth Ihotu
    September 3, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Great work Sir

    Reply
  26. Nuhu Maishanu
    Nuhu Maishanu
    September 4, 2017 at 1:26 am

    ONLY

    Reply
  27. Roland Idajili
    Roland Idajili
    September 4, 2017 at 6:53 am

    May GOD bless him for this humanitarian gesture.

    Reply
  28. Abdulganiyu Faruk
    Abdulganiyu Faruk
    September 4, 2017 at 7:26 am

    Thief

    Reply
  29. Ephraim Onyeomereneche
    Ephraim Onyeomereneche
    September 4, 2017 at 7:45 am

    The presidential ambition is getting real.

    Reply
  31. Deji Damilare Sanyaolu
    Deji Damilare Sanyaolu
    September 4, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Is that not his state??
    If he cannot do that,,, who then should…
    I hope things get better for the residents affected

    Reply

