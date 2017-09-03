Mark donates 5 trailer loads of relief materials to Benue flood victims

Former Senate President and the 2019, Presidential hopeful Chief Sen. David Mark, has donated over 5 Trailer loads of relief materials to the victims of the flood ravaging communities in Benue state.
Senator Mark, who commiserated with the submerged communities on the lost of lives and other valuables, called on the State Governor to waste no time in rehabilitating the affected people, as there is always fund set aside for such natural disaster.
The Idoma born political mahogany, sympathized with the state and called on the Federal government to increase it’s intervention mechanism, as the state do not plan for this. The PDP chieftain however directed that the relief material be distributed accordingly as there should be no room for diversion.
50 percent splash price!!! Buy Dangote cement for N1,000 per bag, individual can purchase from 100 bags above, trailer load of 600 bags and 900 bags. Contact the sales manager Obajana factory Kogi state on 08130489670 for ordering and delivery nationwide. We hope to serve you better!
The mark of confidence.
Correct man
Part of the loot
You will remain backward. Kudos to DMark
You are very wicked.
Did he loot ur fathers own? Devil mind. Ur heart is full of evil.
Is your money missing?
Hausa are the most useless and corrupted people in Nigeria if u douth me ask abacha
Poor you
Rubbish yoroba cowards and Hausa fulani fools
Kudos to DMark
Thanks Sir, good work
16 years bags of rice 😂
Good
I pray they don’t steal it the way they do still IDPs relieve materials
my president 2019
cos his been endorse for to President 2019!!!!
Campaigning already
Is good to help,more blessing, those that have should do the sametihing,
Thanks to Dr.momoh who saved and cured me from hepatitis B.. virus.with his herb medicine you can also reached him for similar issue on +2349068579672
That is what we’re talking about may God bless you sir and make you strong in the present of your enemies for feeding the poor when they are in need, that is right that is what they call putting your money where your mouth is
More powers to your elbow.
Politicians should stop all these pretence and face the reality. When they were not affected by the flood, he didn’t thought of sending five trailers loaded with relief materials but now there is damages he felt to do the needful in exchange of the poor masses franchise in the future.
If Mark donate this, is it not better than …
I don’t think if this will make a headlines.
Get that perfect shape you desire!
The best way to burn all excess fat accumulated
in your body and lose about 15kg of weight is to make use of CLEAN9 or FIT1 and say
final good bye to pot belly/ big tummy in just 9
days. Don’t allow your spouse to complain abt your shape before you take step. Get your own pack today and make a good
shape. For order, Bbm 7B0244D0 call or whatsapp
on +2348064211193
Just 5 trailers for your loot, one day you will vomit all.
try get sense.
Ebono Christian Na your papa no get sense, where him get the money?
He should do more than that after all he as been representing beneu south more than ten years and he as been senate president since 2007 till 2015. He have to give back to his people.
Good news
This what my poor fellow masses could not understand, that money belongs to you for the past 15 years serving under PDP.
Great work Sir
ONLY
May GOD bless him for this humanitarian gesture.
Thief
The presidential ambition is getting real.
This HD camera wrist watch, can take pictures and also record videos and sounds. It is has an inbuilt memory. Its water resistant and very comfortable to wear. The size is free, and the design is unisex. You wont regret purchasing one.call purchase call Tunde on 07085863868..also checkout other services on our Facebook page “CCTV/security gadget supply and installation”
Is that not his state??
If he cannot do that,,, who then should…
I hope things get better for the residents affected