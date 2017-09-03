Mark donates 5 trailer loads of relief materials to Benue flood victims

Former Senate President and the 2019, Presidential hopeful Chief Sen. David Mark, has donated over 5 Trailer loads of relief materials to the victims of the flood ravaging communities in Benue state.

Senator Mark, who commiserated with the submerged communities on the lost of lives and other valuables, called on the State Governor to waste no time in rehabilitating the affected people, as there is always fund set aside for such natural disaster.

The Idoma born political mahogany, sympathized with the state and called on the Federal government to increase it’s intervention mechanism, as the state do not plan for this. The PDP chieftain however directed that the relief material be distributed accordingly as there should be no room for diversion.