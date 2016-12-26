Many Feared Killed In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack

Many persons are said to have been killed on Saturday when heavily armed men attacked Goska Kanikon village in Jemaa Local Government area of Kaduna State.

The latest attack is coming barely four days after indigenes of southern Kaduna staged a protest in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jemaa Local Government Area against the continous killing of their people by suspected herdsmen.

An indigene of the area who witnessed the incident Saturday evening, told Channels Television that the heavily armed gunmen invaded the village at about 6:000 p.m. local time, opened fire on the residents and also set houses ablaze.

He further said that ‘many villagers have fled from their homes to neighbouring communities’ while there is no presence of security operatives in the area.

The attack is happening on a day that both the General Officer Commanding One Division of the Nigerian Army and the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police visited Kafanchan to assess the progress of troop operations in Southern part of Kaduna State where most of the attacks occurred.

Goska Kanikon community is about eight kilometres from Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jemma Local Government Area.

In the meantime, spokesman for the Kaduna police command, Usman Aliyu, said that he was not aware of the fresh attack, but promised to confirm and give further information about the incident.